'Motivation OUT NOW': Normani Blows New Dancing Moves in Latest Music Video

Normani shows off her dance moves in a new music video.

The 23-year-old singer released a video Thursday for her new single "Motivation."



The "Motivation" video opens with a girl playing a young Normani as she watches the BET countdown show 106 & Park. She imagines the hosts announcing her as having "the number one video in the world right now."

Normani appears to pay tribute to Beyoncé, Britney Spears and other 1990s and 2000s icons in the video. She wears a white tank top and denim shorts at one point that resemble Beyoncé's look in her "Crazy in Love" video.

"Motivation OUT NOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! still screaming crying all of it," the singer tweeted.

Ariana Grande was among those to praise "Motivation" online. Grande co-wrote the song with Normani and Max Martin.

"I'm so proud of u @Normani," Grande tweeted. "It's almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!"

"Motivation" is Normani's fifth solo single to debut since her girl group, Fifth Harmony, went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018. She last released "Dancing with a Stranger" with Sam Smith in January.



