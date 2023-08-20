Movies you didn't know were based on a true story

ALBAWABA - you probably never guessed that these movies were based on true stories.

We created a list of movies that most of the audience did not know were inspired by true events, we chose the top five movies and the real stories behind them.

1. The Notebook

The Notebook is one of the most famous romantic movies in the world, the movie is based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks who revealed that the Notebook plot is based on his then-wife's grandparents who were together for over 60 years, and Sparks was inspired by their love-story and decided to write a novel.

2. Jaws

Who thought the Jaws movies were based on actual shark attacks? Jaw is one of the most famous horror film series, it tells the story of a great white shark and its attacks on people.

The movie is not based on a true story, but is inspired by a shark attack that took place in July of 1916, the shark attack killed four people in New Jersey, one of which was a 10-year-old boy who was killed while swimming in an inland creek more than 10 miles away from the nearest ocean bay.

3. Footloose

Definitely one of the classical dance-genre movies, Footloose tells the story of a kid named Ren McCormick who moves to the small town of Bomont where dancing is against the law if you are under the age of 18, eventually, McCormick tries his best to stop the ban of dancing.

The movie is inspired by the small town of Elmore City, Oklahoma where dancing was against the law due to an ordinance from the late 1800s that claimed dancing was a tool of the devil, and seniors of Elmore High School strived to plan a senior prom.

4. 50 first dates

Comedy-drama 50 first date starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore is actually inspired by the story of Michelle Philpots who tragically suffered two-vehicle crashes, and her memories don't go past the year 1994. Philpots wakes up every single day thinking she is 20 years younger as her memory resets when she sleeps and her husband reminds her of their marriage, the accident, and her progress every morning.

5. The Shining

Jack and his family move into an isolated hotel with a violent past, soon after, Jack begins to lose his sanity which affects his family members.

The film The Shining is based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name, it all started when people reported paranormal activities inside a Hotel called Stanley in Colorado in 1974, so King and his wife decided to take a closer look into the rumors and stayed in room 217, the author admitted to hearing strange noises, having nightmares which he never does and thinking up the idea for his 1977 novel turned film.

The Stanley Hotel is largely known for being one of the most haunted hotels in the United States.

By Alexandra Abumuhor