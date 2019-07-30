Moving On Friday: Morissette Amon and Jason Dy Live

After last year’s incredibly successful concert, Hugot Friday: Your Ultimate Break Up Playlist, the show returns for its second edition: Moving On Friday. Asia's Phoenix Morissette Amon arrives in Dubai alongside Jason Dy, Philippine’s Prince of Soul, for a show jam-packed with top hits at Al Nasr Leisureland.
Morissette Amon is a Filipina singer who rose to prominence as the 14-year-old runner up of TV5's Star Factor, a reality talent show. She went on to partake in The Voice of the Philippines before becoming a global representative of pinoy talent across the world. Like Amon, the spotlight found co-star Jason Dy when he won season two of The Voice of the Philippines. He went on to release his self-titled debut album in 2015, which featured radio favourites like ‘Caught in That Feeling’ and ‘Milagro’.
|Date
|20 September 2019
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Al Nasr Leisureland
|Ticket price
|AED80-300
|Admission
|6pm
