  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Moving On Friday: Morissette Amon and Jason Dy Live

Moving On Friday: Morissette Amon and Jason Dy Live

Published July 30th, 2019 - 12:06 GMT
Moving On Friday: Morissette Amon and Jason Dy Live
Moving On Friday: Morissette Amon and Jason Dy Live

After last year’s incredibly successful concert, Hugot Friday: Your Ultimate Break Up Playlist, the show returns for its second edition: Moving On Friday. Asia's Phoenix Morissette Amon arrives in Dubai alongside Jason Dy, Philippine’s Prince of Soul, for a show jam-packed with top hits at Al Nasr Leisureland.

Morissette Amon is a Filipina singer who rose to prominence as the 14-year-old runner up of TV5's Star Factor, a reality talent show. She went on to partake in The Voice of the Philippines before becoming a global representative of pinoy talent across the world. Like Amon, the spotlight found co-star Jason Dy when he won season two of The Voice of the Philippines. He went on to release his self-titled debut album in 2015, which featured radio favourites like ‘Caught in That Feeling’ and ‘Milagro’.

Date 20 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Al Nasr Leisureland
Ticket price AED80-300
Admission 6pm

 

Tags:Hugot FridayconcertMorissette AmonAsiaAsia's PhoenixJason DyDubaiPhilippinesAl Nasr Leisurelandshowhitstop hitsreality talent showsingertalent showrealityThe Voice of the PhilippinesThe Voicepinoyco-star

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now