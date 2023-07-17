Mukalla Festival 2023 Shines Bright in Yemen

ALBAWABA- Amidst the troubling news of war and conflict, there is a heartening and joyful occasion to celebrate in the Hadramout governorate, east of Yemen. The Mukalla festival has kicked off, bringing forth a day filled with entertainment, culture, and art in the city of Mukalla-Hadramout.

The launch of the festival offered a diverse array of activities, with hospitality awaiting all visitors inside tents adorned with cultural exhibits and nostalgic glimpses of past festivals. Decked in traditional Hadhrami attire and ornate henna designs, these tents also treated guests to delectable local cuisine, lovingly prepared by women and children, who also graced the occasion with captivating folk dances alongside local dance troupes.

Adding to the festivities, sports enthusiasts enjoyed a medley of games and activities, overseen by the Sports Federation and the Youth and Sports Office of Mukalla. Athletics, volleyball, and handball took center stage on the beach, while boat racing and awe-inspiring displays earned applause from the delighted audience.

المحافظ بن ماضي يدشن فعاليات مهرجان البلدة السياحي 2023 pic.twitter.com/nMdng7FZ6H — الآن في المكلا (@nowinmuklla) July 15, 2023

The festival's charm was amplified by a significant crowd of citizens, including women, men, and children, not just from Mukalla and Hadramout, but also from neighboring provinces. The atmosphere exuded a sense of unity and vibrancy, while the Coast Guard and security forces ensured a strong presence, safeguarding the wellbeing of all festival-goers.

This delightful festival is set to continue, promising mesmerizing artistic Yemeni performances and soulful musical renditions as the days unfold, lasting until the end of the current month.

