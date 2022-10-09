Murat Yıldırım Welcomes First Child

The famous Turkish artist Murat Yildirim and his wife, Iman Al-Bani, welcomed to a child after 7 years of their marriage.

Today, Iman Al-Bani gave birth to a child, named Miray.

Murat Yildirim married Moroccan actress Iman Al-Bani in 2016, and the couple sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2019.

Murat Yıldım took to his Instagram account to announce the news, he wrote: “Thank you all very much. I have been praying for a long time and wishing well, finally, our daughter Miray was born, we are very happy.”

By Alexandra Abumuhor