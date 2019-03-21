Myriam Fares in a Bath Robe for the First Time!

Myriam Fares will be a guest on Carpool Karaoke Arabia program (Source: myriamfares - Instagram)

Myriam Fares posted a picture in a bathrobe for the first time.

The Lebanese superstar posted the picture to promote a hotel that must have provided her with the best services since she rarely posts pictures to advertise hotels.

Miriam did not look cheap in the picture and she did not seem to show off her "assets" in the picture despite having all that it takes to actually do that.

In another story, the Mother of Jaden will be a guest on Carpool Karaoke Arabia program, presented by Saudi Hisham Al-Hweih, who posted a video about Myriam's episode, in which he salutes her positive energy, and how she forced him to dance for her for the first time in his life.