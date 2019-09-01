Myriam Fares Flaunts her Summer Body

It is clear that Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has lost some weight from her summer vacation pictures.





Myriam Fares posted a picture of herself sitting near the pool and wearing casual summer clothes, and her weight loss seemed clear.

In another story, Myriam Fares recently stated in the press conference that preceded her concert at Mawazine Festival that before the 25th of January revolution she held two or more concerts a week in Egypt, but then the concerts stopped completely and in that period she grew and her requirements became more therefore she became "heavy" on Egypt.



Myriam's comment was widely criticised and after the increased attack against her, Myriam phoned Hani Shaker explaining her words and that her expressions were taken outside their context and that their meaning was misrepresented, noting that no one can bid on her love and appreciation for Egypt and its people, and then she issued a statement apologizing to Egyptian people for her statements, confirming she was misunderstood.