Myriam Fares goes braless for birthday shoot

ALBAWABA - Myriam Fares celebrated turning 40 years old on May 4th.

Singer Myriam Fares took to her Instagram to share a series of posts celebrating her success, and her birthday.

Fares celebrated her 40th birthday in her own way and shared with her fans gorgeous pictures of her birthday photoshoots.

In the first photo shoot, the singer donned a gray metallic trench coat with nothing underneath and wore matching high-waist flare pants, and had her long curly tresses tied up.

The queen of the stage posed around black balloons, and in one of the snaps, Myriam Fares posed in a way that showed her coat open from the chest area and showed cleavage.

In the second photo shoot, the mother of two wowed a gray suit, a blazer, and pants, and the star also decided to go braless.

She appeared cutting a multilayered cake, consisting of 4 cakes, the base of the cake is designed to look like a bass drum as a reference to her Hatha el Helo bake hit song.

Other layers of the cake have sphere shapes, the second layer read: "9.5 Billion Views," and the third read: "Tukoh Taka" which is the title of her successful 2022 World Cup song ft. Maluma and Nicki Minaj.

The final layer of the cake had the logo of Netflix, as a reference to her new docuseries: "Myriam Fares: The Journey"

The cake was topped with a silver star for decoration, and confetti was flying around in the background.

In another snap, she shared from her second photoshoot Myriam appeared sitting on a stool and blowing a candle on a minute cake designed to look like the bass drum from her song Hatha El Helo.

In her last photo shoot, Fares donned a short silver dress with star decorations and had her curly hair down to her shoulders, posed for pictures in front of party confetti-like curtains, and held a glass of champagne to celebrate the start of a new year.

