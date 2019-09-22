Myriam Fares Raises Concerns With a Bruise and Tattoo on Her Back!

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares raised concerns among her followers with a new image published on her Instagram.





In the picture, Myriam's followers noticed a blue bruise on her back and wondered whether it was needles injection to complete her treatment ,or it was a minor blow.

Myriam also drew attention to a small tattoo on her back, and seems that she got it long ago, she also didn't reveal its symbolism.

Fares captioned the picture with a simple comment "Enjoy your weekend" and won the admiration of thousands of her followers, who poured her with comments that praised her beauty, femininity and agility, wishing her health to be able to regain strength after the difficult illness and long treatment that passed through months ago.