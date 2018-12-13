Myriam Fares Releases New Music Video 'Goumi' With a Heartfelt Message

Myriam Fares posted a picture from her latest music video appearance alongside a long message in English

Myriam Fares posted a heartfelt message to her followers on Instagram in which she talked about her recent Sickness that made her stay away from the limelight for over 6 months.

Myriam Fares posted a picture from her latest music video appearance alongside a long message in English in which she described the fear and the breakdown that she went through during her treatment phase from a critical sickness that she refused to reveal, but she insisted she did not have cancer.

Myriam wrote in the message "The past period was a very important stage in my life, I was afraid, I cried, I was falling apart. Your love and thoughts surrounded me with all the positivity in the world and I stood up again"

The 'Queen of Stage' continued "I say: "Enjoy your life...every moment is a blessing" and always believe that even the worst times are as per God’s will for your own good and he will guide you to make it through. Here I am back and I'm more than happy to share with you my latest Hit & Music Video #Goumi made with so much love and passion. Hit the link in the bio and enjoy it"

The Lebanese singer had surgery on her leg a couple of months ago and cancelled all her concerts, before revealing she has a critical sickness that requires a long and immediate treatment.

In another story, Myriam Fares will take part in a concert on the 31st of December alongside Egyptian singer Amro Diab for new year's.