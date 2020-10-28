Myriam Fares Surprises Fans and SECRETLY Gives Birth To Her SECOND Child ... Here Is the Newborn's Sex and Name (Picture)

So Myriam was in fact pregnant just like her fans speculated.

Three hours ago, Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has shared an out-of-the-blue announcement with her 15 million followers on Instagram, revealing that she has given birth to her second child on October 20th.

The Lebanese beauty revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy, and she named him "Dave Metri".

Fares captioned the happy announcement: "It is true that you came to life in the most difficult year passing by the world, but you will be safe because I will hide you in my eyes."

Dave is the second child to Myriam who gave birth to her first child "Jayden" on Feb 2016.

Earlier this month, Myriam Fares had sparked pregnancy rumors because of the lose-fitting clothes she'd recently wore trying to hide her pregnancy.

It was reported that she was going to give birth in early 2021.