Myriam Klink From the Clinic: 'These Are My New Boobs'

Myriam Klink just had a breast enlargement surgery, and she posted a video at the plastic surgery clinic with Dr. Nader Saab right before surgery.





Its been impossible to miss... Klink's upper body was naked in this video while she covered parts of her boobs with her hands. She later posted a photo in bed right after surgery.

"Die from your envy from the Queen, you jealous people. If I am plastic, then go put some plastic and let's see if you become like the bottom of my shoe."

Klink was attacked by many followers on Social Media, who described her as an old woman with a plastic body, but she instantly replied firmly to them by writing: "Die from your envy from the Queen, you jealous people. If I am plastic, then go put some plastic and let's see if you become like the bottom of my shoe."