Myriam Klink Dances Semi NAKED in the Snow (Video)

During a severe storm sweeping Lebanon, Lebanese model, Myriam Klink, decided to dance semi naked in the snow - because why not?

Myriam posted a video in her bikini swimsuit while dancing with her black dog in the snow, and she surprised the public with her ability to appear almost naked in the cold weather.

Myriam is one of a kind and raises controversy with her looks and actions, even if she is considered bold and vulgar by many!