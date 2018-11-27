Myriam Klink Teases New Photoshoot With Another TOPLESS Picture

The self proclaimed Queen had a new Christmas themed photo shoot (Source: myriamklinkk - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Myriam Klink Follow >

Myriam Klink never seems to run out of ideas when it comes to posting semi naked pictures.

The self proclaimed Queen has a new Christmas themed photo shoot, in which she appears to be topless while covering her boobs with her hands and putting a bizarre rain dear like accessory on her head.

Kilnk's new photoshoot is by photgorapher Shady Salem, and her hair was styled by Tony Obeid.