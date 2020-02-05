Nadia Lotfi Dies Aged 83

Ashraf Zaki, Captin of Actors Syndicate announced the death of actress Nadia Lotfi at the age of 83 years after a long illness.

The Captain said in a statement to Egyptian newspaper "Al-Watan", that the date and location of the funeral has not been decided yet.

Nadia's health condition has witnessed a noticeable deterioration during the past days, after she was admitted to intensive care in a hospital in Maadi for the second time in one week, where she felt very tired after a severe cataract, which required her to be placed on a ventilator. Treating doctors prevented visiting Lotfi until her health condition is stable.

Nadia Lotfi is one of the most famous actresses in the history of Egypt. She was born on January 3, 1937 in Cairo, and her real name is Paula Mohamed Lotfi. She is considered known among artists for her political stances, to name a few her role in the October 6th war, and her exposure to Israeli crimes during the siege of Beirut.