Nadine Alrassi Announces Her Engagement & Gets a Kiss From Hubby at the Mall! Watch

Lebanese actress Nadine Alrassi posted a photo on Instagram announcing her engagement to a mysterious young man, without revealing his identity.

She only posted a picture of their hands wearing engagement rings confirming that "1st of December is the day to remember," adding a hashtag of their initials #mn.

Later, Alrassi posted a video with a young man leaning in and kissing her while she was shopping at the mall.

Followers wondered whether this man is her fiancé or if he is just a friend, suggesting that she might simply prefer to keep the identity of her beau hidden.