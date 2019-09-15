  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Nadine Nassib Njeim Announces Her Divorce!

Nadine Nassib Njeim Announces Her Divorce!

Published September 15th, 2019 - 08:06 GMT
Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim announced her divorce yesterday via Twitter
Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim announced her divorce yesterday via Twitter

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim announced her divorce from husband Hadi Al-Asmar  yesterday via Twitter.


She tweeted: "The decision would not have been easy for us and separation is difficult whatever the reasons were, but gregariousness and respect stay".

She added: "The most important marriage fruit is our sweet children. At the moment I am speechless and no word can express my feelings but this what happened. May God protect us. Me and Hadi are united friends forever. Thank you for your messages and I appreciate your love for us".

The Lebanese artist celebrated the birthday of her son Giovanni a few days ago, his sister Haven and ex husband were in attendace as well. Observers were able to see the children's faces clearly for the first time.

Njeim married Lebanese engineer Hadi al-Asmar on June 16, 2012, after a love story that lasted for months. They have two sons, Haven, 6 years, and Giovanni, 5 years.

Last Saturday, Nadine Nassib Njeim won the Best Arab Actress during Arab Channels Festival Awards for her role in the series Khamsa Wa Nos (Five and a Half) written by Iman Saeed and directed by Philip Asmar.

Read more about Nadine Nassib Njeim:

Is Nadine Njeim's Marriage OK?!

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now