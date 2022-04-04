Nadine Nassib Njeim Relives The Beirut Bombing in New Anti-Racism ad

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim collaborates with Zain Group - Mobile telecommunication company, to raise awareness against racism and bullies.

The collaboration was an advertisement that Nadine shared on her Instagram page, which featured her re-living the scene when she was injured amid the Beirut port bombing, as she recalled the tragedy that took the lives of thousands of Lebanese residents.

Nadine captioned the post, You don't have to be a soldier to go to war. No gun is safe in this world. Zain - Ramadan campaign 2022.''

The video achieved a very high viewership only a few hours after it was posted on social media.

The actress went out of the ordinary for this advertisement as she introduced more than one character to different models of the heart of reality, to send a message to raise awareness against bullying and racism.

Zain Group expressed its pleasure to work alongside Nadine Njeim on this advertisement which was titled 'what's meant to happen will happen, the telecom company posted the same caption the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

احلى شي صورته هل السنة 💖💖🙏🏼 https://t.co/5nm9oqGgmL — Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadinenjeim) April 2, 2022

Njeim re-tweeted Zain's post and admitted that this ad was the best thing he had filmed this year.