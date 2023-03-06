Nadine Nassib Njeima receives a gift from Messi

ALBAWABA - Nadine Nassib Njeim received unexpected gifts from footballer Lionel Messi for her and her son Jovany.

Athlete Lionel Messi sent an unexpected gift to Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim and her son, one of the gifts is the official Argentine shirt signed by him, and the other is a shirt signed in the name of the actress' son Jovany.

الأسطورة ميسي يهدي الفنانة اللبنانيه نادين نجيم قميص مُوقع من طرفه😍🔥

pic.twitter.com/0QVCU4S3XS — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) March 6, 2023

A video was shared on social media that shows Messi signing the shirts, Njeim shared the video to her Instagram page Messi signing the t-shirts and wrote: "Thank you million times, what an amazing surprise, we love you, Lionel Messi."

Njeim shared a picture of Jovany's gift and wrote: "Jovany will definitely cry, I can't wait to show him the t-shirt, it's such a lovely surprise, he will be super happy! Thank you so much, Leo Messi."



