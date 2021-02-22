Nadine Njeim's Daughter Looks Like a Disney Princess

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Lebanese star Nadine Njeim returned from her short trip to Dubai and went straight to her parents' house where she left her kids to stay while she was gone.

The 37-year-old shared a snap of her 5-year-old daughter ''Heaven'' using Instagram filters, which made her daughter appear as if she was a Disney princess.

Heaven is special with her unique beauty, blonde hair, and clear skin.

Even though Njeim is busy with her career, she is the perfect mom, as she refused to hire a nanny for her kids in hopes of spending more time with them.

She seems to know how to manage her schedule perfectly to have a lot of time with her two children.