Watch Nadine Njaim Dance at Miss Lebanon’s Wedding (Video)

Lebanese star Nadine Najim caught the attention at her friend Natalie Nasrallah's wedding, the former Miss Lebanon Emigrant, after fans started circulating videos of Nadine's dancing moves to music of Lebanese singers Nader Atat and Rami Ayyash.
Njeim carried the bride's flowers, and did not miss a moment of the beautiful night without documenting it to her fans. First she shared a clip of her dress designed by Lebanese international designer Zuhair Murad who also designed the bride's dress.
She also showed off her elegant look, giving credit to stylist, hairdresser and makeup artist.
The actress was keen to shoot several videos with the bride before the wedding began, in moments which reflected the depth of friendship and love between them.
ايوااا 💃🏻💃🏻 ندون و ناتو 😍❤ - #tonynato @nathalienasrallah @nadine.nassib.njeim 👑⭐️💎 #nadinenassibnjeim #nnn #ProudlyNNNs #BestLebaneseActress #BestArabActress #نادين_نسيب_نجيم #نادين_نجيم #ملكة_الشاشة_العربية #مسلسل_خمسة_ونص #رمضان٢٠١٩ #خمسة_ونص #بيان_نجم_الدين #بيان_نادين_نسيب_نجيم #يا_بتفكر_يا_بتحس #ملكة_الدراما_العربية #ملكة_الشاشة #الشعب_الندوني #أفضل_ممثلة_لبنانية #أفضل_ممثلة_عربية #لو #عشق_النساء #تشيللو #سمرا #نص_يوم #الهيبة #طريق #مسلسل_طريق #أميرة_بو_مصلح #نادين_نسيب_نجيم_فخر_الدراما_العربية