Watch Nadine Njaim Dance at Miss Lebanon’s Wedding (Video)

Lebanese star Nadine Najim caught the attention at her friend Natalie Nasrallah's wedding, the former Miss Lebanon Emigrant, after fans started circulating videos of Nadine's dancing moves to music of Lebanese singers Nader Atat and Rami Ayyash.





Njeim carried the bride's flowers, and did not miss a moment of the beautiful night without documenting it to her fans. First she shared a clip of her dress designed by Lebanese international designer Zuhair Murad who also designed the bride's dress.

She also showed off her elegant look, giving credit to stylist, hairdresser and makeup artist.

The actress was keen to shoot several videos with the bride before the wedding began, in moments which reflected the depth of friendship and love between them.