Nadine Njeim and Kosai Khauli Together Again Next Ramadan

After their successful collaboration in the series "Khamsa w Nos" (Five Thirty ) which was screened in Ramadan 2019 season, the "Sabbah Brothers" company decided to repeat the collab again with a new series that brings together Nadine Njeim and Kosai Khauli for the second year in a row.





Producer Sadek Sabbah announced in a tweet via his Twitter account that he will repeat the experience of collaborating with Nadine Njeim and Kosai Khauli in a new series for Ramadan 2020 that will be directed by Philippe Asmar.

"Because the maintenance of success is a great responsibility, we promise to do our best to provide what is distinctive and purposeful, God willing." Sabbah said in his tweet

يعقد فريق عمل #صبّاح_اخوان حالياً جلسات مكثفة لإستكمال خارطة أعمال الشركة الرمضانية. وستجمع الشركة مرّة جديدة النجمة @nadinenjeim والنجم @kosai1khauli في عمل من إخراج @PhilippeAsmar . ولأن الحفاظ على النجاح مسؤولية كبيرة نعدكم ببذل قصار جهدنا لتقديم ما هو مميز وهادف باْذن الله — Sadek sabbah (@sadek_sabbah) August 24, 2019

Production company "Sabah Brothers" presented the series "Khamsa w Nos" last Ramadan season, that starred Nadine and Kosai, and the events of the series revolved around an unfamiliar love story, in which a woman tries to tame a lover who craves the glory of money, suffers from hatred, power struggles and her ability to play an influential role in his life .

The series also starred Motasem Al-Nahar, Rafiq Ali Ahmed, Rola Hamada, Nawal Kamel, Julian Farhat, Cynthia Samuel, Rowad Alio, Naamat Assaf, Karen Salama, Nermin Shawki and others, It was written by Iman Said, directed by Phillippe Asmar, and produced by "Sabbah Media".

Singer Sherine Abdelwahab sang in the Lebanese dialect for the series intro song "Ya Betfaker Ya Bethis" (You either Think or Feel). The song's lyrics were by Ali Mawla and it was composed by Salah Kurdi.