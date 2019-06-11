Nadine Njeim Happy With Sherihan Praising Her Performance

Egyptian star Sherihan seems to be impressed with the performance of Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim in her role in the series "Khamsa w Nos" (Five and a Half), which was shown during Ramadan.

Sherihan wrote to Nadine on Twitter: "You are beautiful on all levels, spirit, form, mind and performance." as a response to what Nadine Njeim said in a recent interview on an Egyptian channel with TV presenter Lamis Al Hadidi about the Egyptian legendary actress, as the Lebanese beauty said that what Sherihan did was never repeated by any other performer and that she was shocked when she knew that the Egyptian star was not an academic actress and studied law while she had this extra ordinary talent.

Receiving the message, Njeim expressed her great love for Sherihan and her happiness to receive such praise. So she tweeted back "I can’t believe it !!! My idol the one and only Sherihan is saying this to me oh my goooodddddd I love you so much god bless you"