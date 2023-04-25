Nadine Njeim on her fiancé's back in a bikini

ALBAWABA - Nadine Nassib Njeim enjoyed a trip to the Maldives with her fiancé, Nareg Narbekian.

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim shared a series of pictures documenting her romantic trip to the Maldives with her fiancé, Nareg Narbekian.

Since the moment Njeim arrived to the Maldives the actress has been keen to share with her followers every detail of her romantic stay.

Firstly, the mother of two shared a video showing off her grand villa where she is supposed to stay for her vacation, she wrote: "During the day is even better, I’ll show you tomorrow morning more videos just wait for it."

The next morning she posted another video of the villa in the morning, and Njeim made sure to include the magnificent view from the room.

On Tuesday night, the actress shared multiple pictures featuring Narbekian, where they appeared very much in love as they enjoyed romantic settings and dinner, Njeim wowed a swimsuit as she enjoyed taking pictures with her beau.

She captioned: "I followed my heart and it took me all the way to the Maldives , a place of Heaven on earth."

The pair got engaged on the actress' 39th birthday, where Narbekian surprised Njeim with a diamond ring.

Njeim, who has over 15.6 million followers, shared a video of her proposal and said: "Today I was supposed to celebrate my birthday but I ended up celebrating life and love! I said yes."