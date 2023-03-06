Nadine Njeim responds to trolls who criticize her fiancé

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 6th, 2023 - 11:36 GMT
ALBAWABA - Actress Nadine Nassib Njeim fires back at internet trolls who criticized her new fiancé for being "too feminine."

Earlier, actress Nadine Nassib Njeim shared with her Instagram followers a new picture with her Armenian fiancé Nareg Narbekian, and followers flooded the comment section with negativity and criticism. 

And now, the actress clapped back at the people who criticized and shared a new picture with Narbekian writing: "don't lose hope in love, give yourself another chance, and you'll find it unexpectedly."

She added: "Some people hate happiness, and don't wish it to anyone, live your life only for yourself, and let them throw ugly words at you as much as they want."

"Let their words burn their hearts, and move on with your life."

 

