Nadine Njeim says YES in a backless dress

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 5th, 2023 - 06:51 GMT
Njeim's boyfriend pops the question

ALBAWABA - Nadine Nassib Njeim's boyfriend pops the question to the actress on her birthday. 

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim was out with her boyfriend Nareg Narbekian to celebrate her 39th birthday, but little did she know that Narbekian had other romantic plans. 

During the birthday celebration, Narbekian got down on one knee and proposed to the mother of two. 

Dozens of attendees watched as the new fiance presented the diamond engagement ring to Njeim, who appeared shocked as she also got to her knees to hug Narbekian and say yes.

Sharing the sweet video with her Instagram followers, Njeim captioned: "Today I was supposed to celebrate my birthday but I ended up celebrating life and love! I said yes."

In another video shared on Twitter, Nadine Njeim can be seen tearing up as she hugs her new fiance. 

And with the angle of the new video, Njeim showed off her cleavage in the mini silver dress she was wearing. 

Njeim donned a beautiful mini silver backless dress, with matching silver high boots, and had her long wavy tresses down her back 

