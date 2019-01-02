Nadine Njeim Starts 2019 With a Breathtaking Beige Dress
The price of Nadine Njeim's new year's photoshoot dress was revealed to be 12180 Dollars
Nadine Njeim took our breath away with her New Year's photo shoot dress designed by Zuhair Murad.
Nadine made sure to wish her followers on Instagram a happy new year alongside pictures from a new photoshoot in a Beige dress that revealed the ex Miss Lebanon's leg and she completed the look with a wig and bizarre eye makeup.
It is not the first time that Njeim wears a Zuhair Murad design and the price of the dress was revealed to be 12180 Dollars.
