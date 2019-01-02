Nadine Njeim Starts 2019 With a Breathtaking Beige Dress

The price of Nadine Njeim's new year's photoshoot dress was revealed to be 12180 Dollars

Follow > Disable alert for Zuhair Murad Disable alert for Nadine Njeim Follow >

Nadine Njeim took our breath away with her New Year's photo shoot dress designed by Zuhair Murad.

Nadine made sure to wish her followers on Instagram a happy new year alongside pictures from a new photoshoot in a Beige dress that revealed the ex Miss Lebanon's leg and she completed the look with a wig and bizarre eye makeup.

It is not the first time that Njeim wears a Zuhair Murad design and the price of the dress was revealed to be 12180 Dollars.