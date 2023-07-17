Nadine Rassi allegedly receives death threats

ALBAWABA - Nadine Rassi is rumored to be receiving death threats, and her parents allegedly got beaten.

It was reported that Nadine Rassi's parents were assaulted and beaten by their children. Sandrine and Sebastian.

The news was reported by model Joelle Hatem, who is the ex-wife of Geoge Al Rassi, Nadine's brother.

Hatem revealed the shocking news by sharing a voice record on social media.

بالتفاصيل كل ما حدث مع #نادين_الراسي ووالديها بتدبير من شقيقيها - حصري #الجرس pic.twitter.com/mrxXHgT1sk — مجلة الجرس 🔔 (@AlJarasMagazine) July 16, 2023

In the voice record, Nadine Rassi can be heard explaining why she and her parents were not able to pay a visit to Joe, (George Al Rassi and Joelle Hatem's child) at the hospital when he underwent surgery.

Rassi explained that her parents were assaulted by her siblings, Sebastian, Sandirne, and a third person, adding that they received death threats.

Rassi said: "These are my parents, and I'd sacrifice my blood and soul for them."