Nahed Al Sibai Finally Reveals Reason Behind Her Divorce
Written by Zaid Bawab
Actress Nahed Al Sibai celebrated tieing the knot late in August with only a few close friends and family members present, and was supposed to celebrate a big wedding ceremony a couple of days after, but the surprise was that Nahed decided to cancel her wedding in the last moments.
After disappearing from the limelight for a while she finally talked frankly about the reason behind he split in an interview that she did on the red carpet of Al Gouna film festival, that marked her first public appearance since the wedding ceremony cancellation.
During an interview with the show 'MBCTrending' and answering a question about the reason behind the split, she said "It was not destined to work out" then she explained how a person sometimes discovers he was not right with his choices so he backs off at the right time.
Her mother Nahed Farid Shawqi emphasized her support to her daughter, and that Nahid took the decision after she saw some signs from god. She continued that she would only allow her daughter to stay single for a year but after she will start nagging on her to get married because she wants to see her children.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- Shireen Saif Nasr denies financial matters were behind her divorce from Midhat Saleh
- Elaine Khalaf reveals reason behind Canada tour cancellation with Ihab Tawfiq
- Hussein Fahmi and Liqa Sweidan say - divorce is final
- Dominique Hourani opens up about the REAL reason she called it quits with Alireza Almassi!
- Mirna Al Muhandis behind Angham’s divorce