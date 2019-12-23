Nailed It! Tunisian Contestant Mehdi Ayachi Wins the Voice 5.. Watch

Tunisian contestant Mehdi Ayachi won the title of "The Voice 5" aired on MBC last Saturday.

The audience voted for Ayachi from among four contestants who reached the final stage in the fifth season of the talent show.

Ayachi won first place in the talent show held in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Besides the title, Mehdi's award includes producing a whole album with the Saudi company Platinum Records.

Mehdi Ayachi was a member of Lebanese artist Ragheb Alama’s team, who expressed his happiness over giving the Arab world this joy from the heart of a city that has been living in grief and isolation.

Alama told Reuters: “Ayachi's success creates hope for us in the future. We are a nation who sings despite being wounded, and always ready to reach the top".