  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Najwa Karam Celebrates Over 60 Million Views for New Song

Najwa Karam Celebrates Over 60 Million Views for New Song

Published August 6th, 2019 - 11:47 GMT
Karam promised the audience several new songs before the release of Maloun Abou El  Eshiq Source najwakaram Instagram
Karam promised the audience several new songs before the release of 'Maloun Abou El  Eshiq' (Source: najwakaram - Instagram)

Lebanese singer Najwa has successfully celebrated her new song "Maloun Abou El  Eshiq" (Damn You Love), which has surpassed 60 million views since its release on April 11th on YouTube.


"Why was the song a hit they ask?" She tweeted, expressing her happiness.

Karam promised the audience several new songs before the release of this song,  her fans expressed their love for the new material.

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now