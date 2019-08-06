Najwa Karam Celebrates Over 60 Million Views for New Song

Lebanese singer Najwa has successfully celebrated her new song "Maloun Abou El Eshiq" (Damn You Love), which has surpassed 60 million views since its release on April 11th on YouTube.





"Why was the song a hit they ask?" She tweeted, expressing her happiness.

Bi2oulou laych l ghenniyyi darabit?

Ana w entou bel nateeyij men2oul laych 😘https://t.co/JioRi78YaY pic.twitter.com/dHyH2UMVyt — Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) August 2, 2019

Karam promised the audience several new songs before the release of this song, her fans expressed their love for the new material.