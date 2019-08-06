Najwa Karam Celebrates Over 60 Million Views for New Song

Lebanese singer Najwa has successfully celebrated her new song "Maloun Abou El Eshiq" (Damn You Love), which has surpassed 60 million views since its release on April 11th on YouTube.
"Why was the song a hit they ask?" She tweeted, expressing her happiness.
Bi2oulou laych l ghenniyyi darabit?— Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) August 2, 2019
Ana w entou bel nateeyij men2oul laych 😘https://t.co/JioRi78YaY pic.twitter.com/dHyH2UMVyt
Karam promised the audience several new songs before the release of this song, her fans expressed their love for the new material.
Ana wa3adtkoun ennou mn awwal ousbou3 mn chahr 4 ra7 tetla22ou moufeeja2aat w hawdi awwaloun 😘#MAL3OUNABOUL3ECHEG #Flashmobhttps://t.co/JioRi78YaY— Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) April 11, 2019
