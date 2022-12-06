Najwa Karam guest for Dolce & Gabbana in Miami

ALBAWABA - Dolce and Gabbana invited Lebanese singer Najwa Karam to attend her Alta Moda fashion show, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami.

Karam took to her Instagram to document her participation by sharing behind-the-scenes videos, and thanked the entire team and everyone involved in the caption.

Najwa doned a short white silk dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, her look was styled by fashion expert Avo Yermagyan, who was seen sitting next to her in the photos she shared on her Instagram page.

The event welcomed various stars from many different nationalities, among them football stars, Colombian singer Maluma, American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony and Miss Paraguay.

By Alexandra Abumuhor