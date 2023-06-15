ALBAWABA - Najwa Karam opens up about her mom's illness.

During a charity concert held by Najwa Karam, the singer opened up about the painful and hard journey with her mom's illness and thanked the organization that offered help and support.

As Najwa Karam stood on the stage, she shared that every person deals with their own pain and lessons from god to test their faith.

Karam went on to give an emotional shoutout to the organization that stood by her side with the singer's illness.

Karam said: "I want to thank the generous organization, Sanad, who stood by my side, for me personally I did not believe that there are still people in the world who would offer help, and with their help and support, I truly felt that god sent someone."