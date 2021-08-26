Najwa Karam Releases Her Latest Single

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam released her new song, "The Magician of Hearts."

And last day, Karam published the official cover photo for the song's video clip, wearing a blue suit, leaving her hair loose on her shoulders.

In another story, according to a video clip published by the journalist Elie Bassil, who also revealed the identity of her fiancé.

And Elie Bassil said, through the "Lebanon 24" website, that Najwa Karam's fiancé, the Emirati businessman Omar Dahmani, was born in 1980, and he is about 15 years younger than her.

Najwa Karam decided to live in Lebanon, although her fiancé wanted to live in the Emirates, but she preferred to be in Lebanon, which Omar respected, and decided to live with her in Lebanon.