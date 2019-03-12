Najwa Karam Suddenly Withdraws From 'Car Pool Karaoke Arabia'

'The sun of Lebanese song' revealed she is emotionally attached during 'Carpool Karaoke Arabia' episode (Source: najwakaram - Instagram)

Najwa Karam surprised the audience during her appearance in the TV programme "Carpool Karaoke Arabia" in its latest episode, where she freaked out on the host Hisham Al Hweish and got out of the car announcing her withdrawal from the episode.

Najwa Karam's sudden angry reaction came after Hisham Al-Hweish asked her about the cosmetic surgery she did recently, so she got up and left the car in front of the cameras insisting on not completing the episode before he apologizes to her for his question.

'The sun of Lebanese song" revealed she is emotionally attached during the episode, refusing to reveal other details about the identity of her lover, but the slip of her tongue revealed that she may announce she is getting married soon, as she told the TV host that she will invite him to the ceremony.

Najwa Karam also said that she considers Nawal al-Zoghbi the companion of her career path. She also spoke about her figure, saying that she does not follow a certain diet herself but reduces the amount of food she is eating and exercises regularly.