Naked From the Bathtub! Star Academy Contestant Sarah Farah in Racy Photoshoot

Published February 9th, 2020 - 09:31 GMT
The beauty shared 3 daring images with her 412k followers on Instagram (source: @sarahfarah_official Instagram)
Former Syrian Star Academy contestant Sarah Farah has underwent a racy photoshoot.

 

The beauty shared 3 daring images with her 412k followers on Instagram, where she talked about beauty and love.

Sarah captioned one image "Beauty begins the moment you decide to truly be yourself ❤".

 

She posted another shot captioning it "Love is the flower you've got to let grow. 🌺"

Finally, she commented on the last image from the shoot "Real beauty is to be true to oneself 🌸"

 


