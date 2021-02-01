Nancy Ajram Celebrates Her Daughter "Lya's" Birthday

Arab songstress Nancy Ajram has just celebrated her daughter Lya's second Birthday.

the Lebanese diva shared a group of pictures with her 29.9 million followers of her and Lya celebrating with a huge cake joined by her husband Fadi El Hashem and her other daughters Mila and Ella, and captioned it, "You are the joy of our home. Happy birthday to the shining little star in our family, LYA is turning 2."

Al Bawaba wishes Lya a very happy birthday and a prosperous life ahead.