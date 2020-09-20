Nancy Ajram Celebrates Her Success on TikTok

  1. Home
Published September 20th, 2020 - 07:42 GMT
The Lebanese star got 25 thousand views in just one second.
Nancy Ajram is trending on social media

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram is trending on social media after performing her virtual concert on 'TikTok.' The 'Albi ya Albi' hitmaker celebrated her success by sharing a series of spontaneous pictures, the pictures featured Ajram jumping and smiling,  and captioned the post; 'Tiktok magical live show.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 37-year-old referred to her concert as 'magical' as she thanked her fans for their continuous support.

The Lebanese star got 25 thousand views in just one second.

Thousands of her Lebanese fans enthusiastically interacted with her; even though Lebanese people are currently dealing with stifling living and economic conditions due to Beirut's explosions.

 

 


