Nancy Ajram Congratulates Rami Malek on Oscar Win and Ignores Nadine Labaki's Nomination

Nancy Ajram completely ignored Lebanese director Nadine Labaki

Lebanese star Nancy Ajram congratulated international star Rami Malik after receiving the Oscars.

Yet Ajram completely ignored Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, who qualified for the Oscars and almost won with her film (Capernaum).

Nancy wrote about Rami "Congratulations to Egypt and the Arabs!! Egypt's joy and our joy with your success are great!".

Nancy Ajram did not comment on Nadine Labaki's qualification for the Oscars, although most of Lebanon's stars and even global stars congratulated Nadine and considered her candidacy a victory for Lebanon.

Nancy Ajram and Nadine Labaki started working together 16 years ago, through music videos from Ajram's 2003 hit album "Ya Salam" that achieved great success, and were widespread in the Arab world.

Nancy is apparently boycotting Nadine, because of a disagreement between them that did not come to light and which no one (so far) knows the details.