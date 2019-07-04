Nancy Ajram Is Furious with Lebanon's Airport

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram expressed her dissatisfaction with what happened with her at Rafic Al Hariri airport in Lebanon.







Ajram used her account on Twitter as a platform to express her anger, and posted a video of what was happening at the airport with her little daughter "Leah" sleeping on her shoulder as she stood in a long queue.

Nancy Ajram wrote a number of tweets to talk about the crisis, saying: "Today I am not an artist. I am a Lebanese citizen. My daughter is 5 months old. She has been crying for one hour at dawn at the airport, and women like me were many. Is this allowed having our citizen rights neglected in our country's airport? It is not allowed anymore to be deprived of the most basic human rights? "



أنا اليوم مش فنانة أنا مواطنة لبنانية بنتي عمرها ٥ شهور ع كتفي عم تبكي لمدة ساعة من الوقت ع طلوع الفجر بمطار بلدي ومتلي نساء كتار كانوا حواليي، هل هالشي مسموح؟ هل مقبول يكون في هلقد اهمال بحقنا كمواطنين بمطار بلدنا؟ مسموح نكون بعدنا هلقد بعاد عن أبسط حقوق الإنسان؟ pic.twitter.com/QLhTa9nOvp — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) July 3, 2019

She continued in another tweet: "In all countries of the world pregnant women and children are exceptions, but in our country seems they think we are an option??? Dears this is one of the simplest women rights, this is your duty towards every woman .. It is not enough we are dealing with the smell of garbage at the airport? "

بكل بلدان العالم بكون للمرأة الحامل والطفل الرضيع استثناءات.. إلا عنا.. يمكن لأن مفكرينا Option؟؟؟

يا حبايب قلبي هيدي من أبسط حقوق المرأة هيدا واجبكن تجاه كل امرأة.. مش كافينا رحية الزبالة بالمطار؟ والإهمال؟ — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) July 3, 2019

"You either don't have children or you don't feel with other people's children? We are dealing with all crises, and all the situations that we have been subjected to, but our children are a red line? Shame on you"

ما عندكن ولاد أو ما بتحسوا بولاد الناس؟ راضيين بكل أزماتنا بكل الأوضاع اللي فارضينا علينا بس لما توصل لولادنا وأطفالنا.. لهون وبس. #عيب_عليكن — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) July 3, 2019

She concluded by saying: "Is this Lebanon that is devoured in the books of history? Is this Lebanon you want to encourage tourists to visit? Even our young children understand now the defects that you inflicted upon us, we stayed silent but until when?"

هيدا لبنان اللي منتغنى في بكتب التاريخ؟ هيدا لبنان اللي بدكن تشجعوا السواح يزوروا؟ ولادنا الصغار صاروا شايفين وفاهمين بالعيوب اللي فارضينا حضراتكن علينا وانتوا ما كنتوا تحسوا! ساكتين ساكتين وبعدين؟ لوين آخدينا؟ #عيب_عليكن pic.twitter.com/Qw8liPcZMT — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) July 3, 2019

In another story, Nancy Ajram is preparing for a new song with composer Mohammed Rahim but its details has not been revealed so far.