Nancy Ajram Is Performing In Dubai This Eid

Eid Al Adha is a joyous occasion to spend with loved ones and this year you can count a concert by superstar Nancy Ajram as part of your celebrations. The Lebanese songstress will perform at Dubai World Trade Centre with Iraqi singer and composer Saif Nabeel on 15 August.

Ajram and Nabeel are hit factories whose touch turns everything to gold, so their show is bound to be an Eid highlight. Sing along to fan favourites including Ajram’s ‘Ya Tabtab Wa Dallaa’ and ‘Inta Eyh’ and Nabeel’s latest single ‘Lela Wara Leila’.

This has been an exciting year for Ajram, who gave birth to her third child in February. She will also receive a star on Dubai’s new Walk of Fame, an honour shared with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan and K-Pop icons BTS.

Don't miss this power duo lift holiday spirits to a new high. Tickets range from AED95 for general admission to royal tickets for AED695.