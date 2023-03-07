Nancy Ajram shares views on Lamjarred's rape case

ALBAWABA - Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram opens up about her views regarding Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred's rape case where he was proven guilty.

Nancy Ajram commented on Saad Lamjarred's case after the verdict sent him to 6 years in prison for rape.

Ajram said: "I naturally defend women's rights, and I do not accept for anyone to be exposed to any kind of harm, but I do not know the details of Saad Lamjarred's case, and as long as the case was sent to court, I have nothing to say."

She added: "For me, I went through the same experience, and I did not believe what my family and I were exposed to, especially because I was oppressed, and the trial took a long time for us to obtain our innocence, and for this reason I cannot say more than that about Saad's trial."