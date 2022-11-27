  1. Home
Nancy Ajram sues Maya Diab? Here's what we know:

Published November 27th, 2022 - 07:53 GMT
ALBAWABA - Lebanese stars Maya Diab and Nancy Ajram are the talk of social media as the Enta Eih hitmaker reportedly filed a lawsuit against the 'Sawa' singer. 

Now, fans are eager to know the details about the ongoing drama. 

A Twitter post shared the alleged news on social media,. It read: ''Nancy Ajram filed a lawsuit against Maya Diab and the reason is unknown, so far.''

Afterwards, the same poster tweeted that the news was actually fake, noting that Ajram is a peaceful individual, and doesn't go through such dramas and feud.

The Tweet also read: ''Nancy and Maya are good friends, and the prettiest and strongest of the stars out there.''

Singer Maya Diab replied to the tweet with an exclamation mark. 

The alleged feud could not be immediately verified.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

 

