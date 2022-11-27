Nancy Ajram sues Maya Diab? Here's what we know:

ALBAWABA - Lebanese stars Maya Diab and Nancy Ajram are the talk of social media as the Enta Eih hitmaker reportedly filed a lawsuit against the 'Sawa' singer.

Now, fans are eager to know the details about the ongoing drama.

A Twitter post shared the alleged news on social media,. It read: ''Nancy Ajram filed a lawsuit against Maya Diab and the reason is unknown, so far.''

Afterwards, the same poster tweeted that the news was actually fake, noting that Ajram is a peaceful individual, and doesn't go through such dramas and feud.

The Tweet also read: ''Nancy and Maya are good friends, and the prettiest and strongest of the stars out there.''

النجمة المتألقة #مايا_دياب تؤكد كلامنا (كلام منصة #cmeفن ) عن النجمة الرائعة زميلتها #نانسي_عجرم وتنفي الإشاعات المتداولة من خلال الإعجاب بتغريدتنا .



🤩🔥❤ نجمات يستحقن التقدير والاحترام والدعم ... نتمنى لكم كل التوفيق@NancyAjram @mayadiab pic.twitter.com/rfDQycZo0Z — CME 💎 مشاهير الشرق الأوسط (@CelebMiddleEast) November 24, 2022

Singer Maya Diab replied to the tweet with an exclamation mark.

The alleged feud could not be immediately verified.

By Alexandra Abumuhor