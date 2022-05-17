Nancy Ajram Walks The Streets of Beirut on Her Birthday in Disguise

  1. Home
Published May 17th, 2022 - 09:18 GMT
Nancy Ajram decided to celebrate her birthday, away from the atmosphere and traditional ways that many stars do during their birthday celebration.

The singer took to her Instagram account to publish a video of her walking down the streets of Beirut, but with a lot of makeup and tattoos to disguise herself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ajram wrote in the caption of the post: 'Is it her or not her? celebrating my birthday in a special way.'

In the clip, Nancy had a lot of make-up and a curly hair wig, in order for her to not be recognized down the streets of Beirut. She can be seen shopping, eating Ice cream and riding a motorcycle,  and by the end of the video, she celebrated her birthday with a cake, and eventually removed her makeup and wig to take pictures with fans. 

 


