ALBAWABA - Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram just released a song for Valentine's Day, "I Want Someone to Love."

The song was written by Ahmad Madi, and composed by Ziad Burji.

The video clip was an extreme hit as it received more than half a million views in the first hours after its release.