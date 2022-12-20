Nancy Ajram's family in her music video

ALBAWABA - Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram trended on Google recently, just hours after releasing her new Christmas song 'Ya Eed'

The song was released yesterday, on Monday Dec. 19th. And the new single is dedicated to celebrating Christmas and the new year as 2023 approaches.

And the 'Ya Eed'' music video was full of Christmas joy and happiness. The song was written by Saleem Assaf, and was distributed by Bassem Riziq.

In the music video, Nancy sings her new song with a music band, and later on she can be seen in a few glimpses with her family members, her husband and their daughters.

And these glimpses of the happy joyful family trended all over social media, just hours after the music video was released.

By Alexandra Abumuhor