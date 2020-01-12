Nancy Ajram's Husband Arrested! Did He Manipulate the Video of the Robbery?

By Alexandra Abumuhor

It was revealed by the Lebanese security investigations that Nancy Ajram's husband Fadi Al-Hashem has rigged the surveillance videos of him killing an intruder who tried to rob his villa last week.

Lebanese media reported that Fadi Al-Hashem was arrested on Saturday night a second time for questioning over the incident and allegedly forging a video clip of footage from his security cameras, after new evidence emerged.

Nancy Ajram is also scheduled to be called in by the prosecution in the coming hours in order to re-interrogate her about the incident as well.

Al-Hashem was referred to investigations last Sunday morning for shooting and killing 33-year-old Mohammed Hassan Al-Mousa in his house in Lebanon after an exchange of fire, following his claim that Al-Mousa broke into the house in an attempted robbery.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Al-Mousa's family denied the entire matter and accused Al-Hashem of killing Al-Mousa after he went to claim outstanding payments that they owed him.