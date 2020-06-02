Naomi Campbell Follows a Plant-Based Diet

The 50-year-old supermodel describes herself as an ital, according to her personal chef Sean John, which is a Jamaican word for a healthy diet that sees her cut out products including dairy, chicken, and gluten.



John said: "I have cooked for her for over 10 years. She has her own stuff at home, but I prepare one really good meal a day, and it's super clean and really healthy . . . She's an ital, which is a Jamaican word for clean vegetarian style, like Bob Marley rasta talk. And when she travels private, I prepare those meals, too. She doesn't eat plane food."



The Jamaican chef has been preparing meals for Naomi throughout the coronavirus pandemic to keep up her clean diet, and says the model is keen on adding spices to food.



Speaking to Page Six, he added: "She has to have flavor. You can't just put salt and pepper in it. I don't do that anyway, but she knows! There's got to be some spice and herbs. She's all about making it soulful and flavorful."



Meanwhile, Naomi recently celebrated her 50th birthday, and said she is "embracing" the age milestone.



She said: "I embrace turning 50. I feel blessed and grateful to be here, living and breathing."



Naomi couldn't celebrate with her friends and family because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she has been reflecting on this time of uncertainty and hopes the global health crisis will make everyone more "compassionate and kind".



She explained: "None of us are perfect. You're trying to better yourself each day and what's important in times like this is knowing who is there for you.



"I hope that what we're going through brings us back to compassion and kindness.

"We will come out of this stronger than ever. I feel optimistic about that."