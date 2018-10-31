Naomi Campbell Wears a minidress by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi

Meanwhile, legendary singer Mariah Carey chose a black, embellished dress by the designer for October’s American Music Awards. It was a dramatic choice due to its sheer skirt and flamboyant feathered detailing.
In September, makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to build up hype for her latest cosmetics launch — and she wore a catsuit by none other than Al-Jasmi.
For his part, the designer took to Instagram to share the promotional image of Jenner and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, in which both celebrities are wearing outfits from his collection.
Woods is pictured wearing a mini dress with revealing cut outs, while new mother Jenner wore a dazzling, fitted catsuit.
It isn’t the first time the Kardashian sibling has worn a show-stopping dress by the designer — she previously stepped out in a barely there, silver number designed by Al-Jasmi during New York Fashion Week in 2016.
The social media star also wore a beaded bag by Kuwaiti brand Marzook during her birthday celebrations earlier this year, leading the $2,495 clutch to be sold out online.
And if those stars aren’t enough to prove Al-Jasmi is a force to be reckoned with, he has also dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.