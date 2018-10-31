Naomi Campbell Wears a minidress by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi

Naomi Campbell is Queen of the catwalk (Source: Naomi / Instagram )

Queen of the catwalk Naomi Campbell wore a sparkling minidress by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi to a Halloween party in New York this week.



Campbell glittered in a silver, almost sheer, dress with a peekaboo cutout and cold-shoulder details. The fashion icon went for an equally glamorous beauty look, with sparkling silver eyeshadow and pink lips for the party on Monday night.





Al-Jasmi has dressed some of the brightest stars in the entertainment and fashion industries as of late, with everyone from Kelly Rowland to Kylie Jenner sporting his signature bedazzled looks.



In October, Rowland attended a charity event in Los Angles wearing a glittering, rose gold gown by the Kuwaiti designer, with a high collar and slit at the back. She accented the figure-hugging dress with a pair of dazzling earrings and slicked-back hair.