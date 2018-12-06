Narsoc Season 2 is Coming to Netflix
Netflix confirmed the news on its See What's Next official Twitter account (Source: narcos / Instagram )
Narcos: Mexico says Season 2 is "coming soon" to Netflix.
The streaming company announced in a news release Wednesday that it renewed the series for a second season.
Netflix confirmed the news on its See What's Next official Twitter account, writing, "#NarcosMexico has been renewed for Season 2." It shared a promo for the new season on the Narcos account.
"We're building an empire. Why stop now?" the post reads.
We’re building an empire. Why stop now? pic.twitter.com/1e1JY5L6ye— Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 5, 2018
Tenoch Huerta, who plays Rafael Caro Quintero on the show, celebrated the renewal by thanking the cast and crew on Twitter.
"@netflix @NarcosNetflix Each director, actor, staff, food, makeup, costumes, editing, production, screenwriters, transport, delegates, assistants, electrical.... etc, etc. All, infinite thanks," he wrote Wednesday.
#NarcosMexico— Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) December 5, 2018
¡A huevo!
Nos rifamos como los grandes.@netflix @NarcosNetflix
Cada director, actores, staff, alimentación, maquillaje, vestuario, edición, producción, guionistas, trasporte, delegados, asistentes, eléctricos.... etc, etc.
Todos, gracias infinitas. pic.twitter.com/FXQKEMwmLL
Narcos: Mexico was originally envisioned as the fourth season of the Netflix series Narcos, which was set in Columbia. The show is a companion series that focuses on the illegal drug trade in Mexico.
Narcos: Mexico stars Huerta, Michael Peña, Diego Luna and Alyssa Diaz.
