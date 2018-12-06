Narsoc Season 2 is Coming to Netflix

Netflix confirmed the news on its See What's Next official Twitter account (Source: narcos / Instagram )

Narcos: Mexico says Season 2 is "coming soon" to Netflix.

The streaming company announced in a news release Wednesday that it renewed the series for a second season.

Netflix confirmed the news on its See What's Next official Twitter account, writing, "#NarcosMexico has been renewed for Season 2." It shared a promo for the new season on the Narcos account.

"We're building an empire. Why stop now?" the post reads.

We’re building an empire. Why stop now? pic.twitter.com/1e1JY5L6ye — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 5, 2018

Tenoch Huerta, who plays Rafael Caro Quintero on the show, celebrated the renewal by thanking the cast and crew on Twitter.

"@netflix @NarcosNetflix Each director, actor, staff, food, makeup, costumes, editing, production, screenwriters, transport, delegates, assistants, electrical.... etc, etc. All, infinite thanks," he wrote Wednesday.

Narcos: Mexico was originally envisioned as the fourth season of the Netflix series Narcos, which was set in Columbia. The show is a companion series that focuses on the illegal drug trade in Mexico.

Narcos: Mexico stars Huerta, Michael Peña, Diego Luna and Alyssa Diaz.